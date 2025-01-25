Eastern Kentucky hosts Johnson and FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-9, 6-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-11, 3-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces Eastern Kentucky after Dallion Johnson scored 26 points in FGCU’s 77-61 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 5-3 at home. Eastern Kentucky is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 6-1 in ASUN play. FGCU is fourth in the ASUN with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 5.6.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 41.4% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Kellman is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.