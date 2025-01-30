Eastern Kentucky hosts Jacksonville after Craig’s 25-point outing

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-10, 4-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-8, 3-5 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on Eastern Kentucky after Saniyah Craig scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 83-76 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Colonels are 6-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is fourth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Dolphins are 4-4 in conference games. Jacksonville ranks sixth in the ASUN with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Craig averaging 5.9.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor is averaging 10.6 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Craig is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.