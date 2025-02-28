Eastern Kentucky hosts Heard and Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (19-9, 12-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-11, 9-8 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Eastern Kentucky after Molly Heard scored 26 points in Lipscomb’s 76-71 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels are 9-4 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor leads the Colonels with 7.7 boards.

The Bisons are 12-5 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 9.1 more points per game (74.9) than Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents (65.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alice Recanati is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Vinson is averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bisons. Heard is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.