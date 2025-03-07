Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Stetson Hatters play in ASUN Tournament

Stetson Hatters (16-14, 10-8 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-11, 10-8 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky squares off against Stetson in the ASUN Tournament.

The Colonels are 10-8 against ASUN opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in the ASUN with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 3.0.

The Hatters are 10-8 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Tiasia McMillan averaging 5.9.

Eastern Kentucky makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Stetson averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Eastern Kentucky allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alice Recanati is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Liz Freihofer is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cameron Thomas is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 17.2 points. Shelby Calhoun is shooting 55.6% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.