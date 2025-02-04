Eastern Illinois visits Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-15, 4-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-8, 8-4 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays Eastern Illinois after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 69-65 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars have gone 9-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 4-8 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is seventh in the OVC allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ring Malith is averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.