Eastern Illinois visits Morehead State following Coleman’s 20-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (16-10, 13-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-19, 3-14 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays Eastern Illinois after Chrishawn Coleman scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 83-75 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles have gone 5-9 in home games. Morehead State is the OVC leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Maia Rosarion averaging 2.1.

The Panthers are 13-4 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morehead State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.6% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harley Paynter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Coleman is shooting 35.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Macy McGlone is averaging 17.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.