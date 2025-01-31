Eastern Illinois visits Lindenwood (MO) after Skoff’s 20-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-7, 10-1 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (13-7, 9-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) faces Eastern Illinois after Mya Skoff scored 20 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 86-70 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions are 10-2 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) is ninth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 29.5 rebounds. Brooke Coffey leads the Lions with 6.4 boards.

The Panthers have gone 10-1 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 62.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 65.9 Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The Lions and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Gracy Wernli is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Charita Lewis averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Macy McGlone is shooting 51.7% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.