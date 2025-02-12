Eastern Illinois puts home win streak on the line against Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (7-17, 3-11 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-9, 11-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee State trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 3-11 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks ninth in the OVC giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 64.4 points per game, 2.8 more than the 61.6 Eastern Illinois allows.

The Panthers and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is averaging 18.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 8.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Somah Kamara is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.