Eastern Illinois Panthers square off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks in OVC Tournament

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-15, 9-12 OVC) vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers (18-11, 15-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays in the OVC Tournament against Western Illinois.

The Panthers’ record in OVC games is 15-5, and their record is 3-6 in non-conference play. Eastern Illinois scores 62.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 9-12 in OVC play. Western Illinois ranks third in the OVC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois scores 62.2 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 67.2 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is averaging 17.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Allie Meadows averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Raegan McCowan is shooting 42.6% and averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.