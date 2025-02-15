Eastern Illinois hosts Guinyard and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15, 7-8 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-18, 4-11 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Eastern Illinois after Tarence Guinyard scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 76-71 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Panthers are 5-6 in home games. Eastern Illinois gives up 70.5 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-8 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 4-6 in one-possession games.

Eastern Illinois averages 66.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 72.2 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 5.2 more points per game (75.7) than Eastern Illinois allows (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Guinyard is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

