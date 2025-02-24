East Texas A&M visits Rowbatham and New Orleans

East Texas A&M Lions (3-25, 1-16 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-24, 2-15 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on East Texas A&M after Kohen Rowbatham scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 73-66 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers are 0-10 in home games. New Orleans is 1-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 1-16 against conference opponents. East Texas A&M is 1-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Orleans scores 67.6 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 75.6 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 64.0 points per game, 18.1 fewer points than the 82.1 New Orleans allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Thomas is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Privateers. Rowbatham is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions. KC Ugwuakazi is averaging 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 0-10, averaging 67.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.