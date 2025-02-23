East Texas A&M visits New Orleans after Rowbatham’s 20-point outing

East Texas A&M Lions (3-25, 1-16 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-24, 2-15 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays East Texas A&M after Kohen Rowbatham scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 73-66 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers have gone 0-10 at home. New Orleans is 3-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 1-16 in conference games. East Texas A&M is 1-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Orleans scores 67.6 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 75.6 East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 64.0 points per game, 18.1 fewer points than the 82.1 New Orleans allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is averaging 19.2 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers. Michael Thomas is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Scooter Williams Jr. is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 0-10, averaging 67.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.