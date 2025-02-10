East Texas A&M visits McNeese following Garcia’s 22-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (3-21, 1-12 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (18-6, 12-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -19.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts East Texas A&M after Javohn Garcia scored 22 points in McNeese’s 65-50 victory against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cowboys are 10-1 on their home court. McNeese has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-12 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is 1-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

McNeese is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 64.4 points per game, equal to what McNeese allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.