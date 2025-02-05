East Texas A&M visits McNeese, aims to stop road slide

East Texas A&M Lions (4-16, 1-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (8-14, 3-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits McNeese looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-6 at home. McNeese is sixth in the Southland scoring 63.1 points while shooting 38.2% from the field.

The Lions are 1-10 in Southland play. East Texas A&M ranks sixth in the Southland with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Alva Hedrich averaging 5.1.

McNeese’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 39.2% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiayra Ellis is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Newsome is averaging 14.9 points for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 57.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.