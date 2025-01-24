East Texas A&M visits Lamar after Davis’ 20-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (4-12, 1-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-4, 7-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts East Texas A&M after Akasha Davis scored 20 points in Lamar’s 68-52 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Lamar is ninth in the Southland with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 4.0.

The Lions have gone 1-6 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is eighth in the Southland with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Alva Hedrich averaging 7.4.

Lamar makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). East Texas A&M averages 10.3 more points per game (66.9) than Lamar gives up to opponents (56.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nykesha Sanders is averaging 5.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Lions. Jordyn Newsome is averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.