East Texas A&M visits Francois and New Orleans

East Texas A&M Lions (6-18, 3-12 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-22, 2-13 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces East Texas A&M after Nora Francois scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 71-66 loss to the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Privateers have gone 1-8 at home. New Orleans is 2-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 3-12 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is seventh in the Southland with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alva Hedrich averaging 5.2.

New Orleans’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that New Orleans allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francois is shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jordyn Newsome is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 57.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.