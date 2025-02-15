East Texas A&M takes on Lamar, aims to break 3-game slide

Lamar Cardinals (15-10, 10-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-22, 1-13 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M aims to stop its three-game slide when the Lions take on Lamar.

The Lions have gone 3-7 in home games. East Texas A&M has a 1-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 10-4 against Southland opponents. Lamar is second in the Southland with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 6.9.

East Texas A&M is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 12 points for the Lions. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

