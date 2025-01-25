East Texas A&M plays Lamar on 11-game road slide

East Texas A&M Lions (2-17, 0-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-9, 5-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits Lamar looking to end its 11-game road skid.

The Cardinals are 5-3 in home games. Lamar has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 0-8 in Southland play. East Texas A&M gives up 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

Lamar is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 49.1% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Lamar allows.

The Cardinals and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

Scooter Williams Jr. is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.1 points for the Lions. Yusef Salih is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.