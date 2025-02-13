East Texas A&M hosts SFA following Blackstone’s 22-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (20-5, 10-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-16, 3-10 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits East Texas A&M after Faith Blackstone scored 22 points in SFA’s 74-56 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Lions are 3-6 on their home court. East Texas A&M is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ladyjacks are 10-4 against Southland opponents. SFA averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Ashlyn Traylor with 4.6.

East Texas A&M is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 37.1% SFA allows to opponents. SFA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game East Texas A&M gives up.

The Lions and Ladyjacks meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Traylor is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Ladyjacks. Blackstone is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

