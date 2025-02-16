East Texas A&M hosts Hayman and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-13, 6-9 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-23, 1-14 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on East Texas A&M after Kyle Hayman scored 25 points in SFA’s 70-68 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 3-8 in home games. East Texas A&M is 1-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The ‘Jacks are 6-9 against conference opponents. SFA has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

East Texas A&M is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% SFA allows to opponents. SFA’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. KC Ugwuakazi is averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games.

Hayman is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the ‘Jacks. Keon Thompson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

