East Texas A&M hosts Hayman and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-13, 6-9 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (3-23, 1-14 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces East Texas A&M after Kyle Hayman scored 25 points in SFA’s 70-68 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions are 3-8 in home games. East Texas A&M averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 2-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The ‘Jacks are 6-9 against Southland opponents. SFA averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

East Texas A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game East Texas A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.6 points for the Lions. KC Ugwuakazi is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

Hayman is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

