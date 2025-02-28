East Texas A&M hosts Bailey and Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (15-14, 8-10 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-25, 2-16 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits East Texas A&M after Davion Bailey scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 73-61 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Lions are 3-9 in home games. East Texas A&M is 3-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 8-10 in Southland play. Incarnate Word averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

East Texas A&M averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 73.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 75.4 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.4 points for the Lions. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Jalin Anderson is shooting 42.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.