East Texas A&M faces SFA, looks to break road losing streak

East Texas A&M Lions (2-18, 0-9 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-12, 1-8 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hits the road against SFA looking to end its 12-game road skid.

The ‘Jacks are 5-5 in home games. SFA is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 0-9 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is 1-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

SFA’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The ‘Jacks and Lions face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the ‘Jacks. Keon Thompson is averaging 11.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.1 points for the Lions. Yusef Salih is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.