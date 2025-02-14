East Texas A&M faces Lamar on 6-game home skid

Lamar Cardinals (16-7, 11-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-17, 3-11 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M looks to stop its six-game home slide with a win over Lamar.

The Lions have gone 3-7 in home games. East Texas A&M ranks fourth in the Southland with 13.5 assists per game led by Nykesha Sanders averaging 4.2.

The Cardinals are 11-3 in Southland play. Lamar is third in the Southland with 14.2 assists per game led by R’Mani Taylor averaging 3.4.

East Texas A&M averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 68.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 70.1 East Texas A&M gives up.

The Lions and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.5 points. Jasmine Payne is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sabria Dean averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Akasha Davis is averaging 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

