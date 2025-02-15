East Tennessee State visits Chattanooga after Peterson’s 21-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-11, 8-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (18-8, 10-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Chattanooga after Quimari Peterson scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 76-67 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 10-3 in home games. Chattanooga has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-5 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Chattanooga scores 78.4 points, 11.6 more per game than the 66.8 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games.

John Buggs III is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.4 points. Peterson is averaging 17.8 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

