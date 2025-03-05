East Tennessee State meets Furman in SoCon Tournament

Furman Paladins (15-15, 5-9 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-12, 8-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces Furman in the SoCon Tournament.

The Buccaneers’ record in SoCon play is 8-6, and their record is 9-6 against non-conference opponents. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon with 10.9 assists per game led by Kendall Folley averaging 2.7.

The Paladins’ record in SoCon action is 5-9. Furman has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Tennessee State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sydney Ryan averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jada Session is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.