East Tennessee State hosts Carter and Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-11, 1-6 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-9, 4-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays East Tennessee State after Avyonce Carter scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 71-66 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-1 in home games. East Tennessee State averages 60.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Catamounts are 1-6 in SoCon play. Western Carolina averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Jada Burton with 5.3.

East Tennessee State scores 60.0 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 70.2 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.3 per game East Tennessee State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylyn Milton is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Courtney Moore is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games.

Chelsea Wooten averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.