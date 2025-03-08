East Tennessee State Buccaneers play in SoCon Tournament against the Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers (16-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-12, 12-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays in the SoCon Tournament against Wofford.

The Buccaneers are 12-6 against SoCon opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon with 13.1 assists per game led by Quimari Peterson averaging 3.7.

The Terriers are 10-8 against SoCon teams. Wofford scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

East Tennessee State averages 72.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 69.8 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Buccaneers. Karon Boyd is averaging 9.3 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dillon Bailey averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Corey Tripp is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

