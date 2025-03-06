East Tennessee State Buccaneers play in SoCon Tournament against the Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins (15-15, 5-9 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-12, 8-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays in the SoCon Tournament against Furman.

The Buccaneers’ record in SoCon games is 8-6, and their record is 9-6 against non-conference opponents. East Tennessee State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Paladins’ record in SoCon play is 5-9.

East Tennessee State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Furman allows. Furman scores 12.7 more points per game (68.3) than East Tennessee State allows to opponents (55.6).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tate Walters is averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.