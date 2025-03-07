East Tennessee State Buccaneers and Wofford Terriers square off in SoCon Tournament

Wofford Terriers (16-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-12, 12-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays in the SoCon Tournament against Wofford.

The Buccaneers’ record in SoCon games is 12-6, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 13.1 assists per game led by Quimari Peterson averaging 3.7.

The Terriers’ record in SoCon play is 10-8. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 9.5.

East Tennessee State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, the same percentage Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 19.5 points, 3.7 assists and two steals. Karon Boyd is shooting 46.3% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Corey Tripp is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Terriers. Filewich is averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.