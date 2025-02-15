East, Temple Owls to visit Pittman, Tulane Green Wave

Temple Owls (14-10, 8-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-8, 8-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tiarra East and Temple take on Sherese Pittman and Tulane in AAC play.

The Green Wave have gone 9-3 at home. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Kendall Sneed averaging 4.3.

The Owls are 8-5 in AAC play. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaleesa Molina averaging 2.5.

Tulane makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Temple averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sneed is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Green Wave. Pittman is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

East is shooting 36.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

