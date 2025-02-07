East Carolina visits Millender and UTSA

East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 4-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-12, 4-6 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on East Carolina after Marcus Millender scored 28 points in UTSA’s 61-60 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-4 in home games. UTSA has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 4-6 against conference opponents. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

UTSA is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The Roadrunners and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Spears is averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Millender is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

RJ Felton is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. C.J. Walker is shooting 51.4% and averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

