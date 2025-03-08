East Carolina takes on Memphis in AAC Tournament

Memphis Tigers (7-22, 5-13 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (16-14, 8-10 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Memphis in the AAC Tournament.

The Pirates’ record in AAC games is 8-10, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference play. East Carolina ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Synia Johnson averaging 2.6.

The Tigers are 5-13 in AAC play. Memphis allows 77.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

East Carolina’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Memphis allows. Memphis averages 7.8 more points per game (69.7) than East Carolina gives up to opponents (61.9).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Hearp averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Amiya Joyner is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

TI’lan Boler is shooting 40.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Tigers. Tanyuel is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.