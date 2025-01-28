East Carolina hosts Wichita State following Murray’s 20-point performance

Wichita State Shockers (7-14, 1-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-10, 2-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits East Carolina after Jayla Murray scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 76-73 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Pirates have gone 7-3 in home games. East Carolina is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Shockers are 1-7 against AAC opponents. Wichita State gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

East Carolina is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Shockers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Murray is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

