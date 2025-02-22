East Carolina hosts UTSA following Monsanto’s 22-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (10-16, 4-10 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (15-12, 7-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits East Carolina after Damari Monsanto scored 22 points in UTSA’s 78-73 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates are 9-6 on their home court. East Carolina has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 4-10 in AAC play. UTSA has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Carolina averages 76.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 77.1 UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Hayes is averaging 8.9 points and four assists for the Pirates. C.J. Walker is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Monsanto is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.9 points. Marcus Millender is averaging 16.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.