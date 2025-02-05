East Carolina hosts Rice after Walker’s 33-point game

Rice Owls (11-11, 2-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-10, 4-5 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Rice after C.J. Walker scored 33 points in East Carolina’s 98-94 overtime loss to the Temple Owls.

The Pirates have gone 8-5 in home games. East Carolina is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 2-7 in AAC play. Rice averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

East Carolina makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Rice averages 70.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 72.4 East Carolina gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pirates. Walker is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.