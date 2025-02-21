East Carolina hosts Lampkin and North Texas

North Texas Eagles (19-7, 11-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-12, 6-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays East Carolina after Tommisha Lampkin scored 29 points in North Texas’ 61-58 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates are 10-3 in home games. East Carolina scores 62.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 11-3 in conference matchups. North Texas is seventh in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Lampkin averaging 3.2.

East Carolina’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 8.5 more points per game (69.5) than East Carolina allows (61.0).

The Pirates and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Hagemann is averaging 5.3 points for the Pirates. Amiya Joyner is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lampkin is averaging 16.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Desiree Wooten is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.