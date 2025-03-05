East Carolina hosts Glenn and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (17-12, 11-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (17-12, 9-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces East Carolina after Gregg Glenn III scored 22 points in Tulane’s 79-77 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates are 11-6 in home games. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by C.J. Walker averaging 2.6.

The Green Wave are 11-5 in conference games. Tulane is second in the AAC giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

East Carolina averages 76.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 69.3 Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 74.6 points per game, 1.2 more than the 73.4 East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 41.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Pirates. Yann Farell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Green Wave. Glenn is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

