East Carolina hosts Charlotte following Andrews’ 27-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (8-15, 3-9 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 5-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on East Carolina after Alexis Andrews scored 27 points in Charlotte’s 73-59 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Pirates are 9-3 on their home court. East Carolina has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The 49ers have gone 3-9 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

East Carolina’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 40.1% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and 49ers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Keanna Rembert is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Andrews is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

