East and the Temple Owls host conference foe South Florida

South Florida Bulls (15-8, 8-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-9, 7-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tiarra East and Temple host Carla Brito and South Florida in AAC play.

The Owls have gone 5-4 at home. Temple is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 8-2 in conference play. South Florida averages 14.5 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Mama Dembele with 5.1.

Temple is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.7% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Bulls match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 14.4 points for the Bulls. L’or Mputu is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.