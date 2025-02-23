Earnest leads Valparaiso against Indiana State after 21-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (4-22, 2-13 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-16, 6-9 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays Indiana State after Leah Earnest scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 76-55 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Beacons are 6-5 on their home court. Valparaiso allows 67.6 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Sycamores are 2-13 against conference opponents. Indiana State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso averages 62.6 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 75.2 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 64.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 67.6 Valparaiso gives up to opponents.

The Beacons and Sycamores face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Earnest is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.