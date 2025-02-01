Earnest and Valparaiso host Evansville

Valparaiso Beacons (6-13, 3-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Evansville after Leah Earnest scored 25 points in Valparaiso’s 73-54 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-3 at home. Evansville gives up 75.9 points and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

The Beacons are 3-6 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Evansville is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 63.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 75.9 Evansville gives up.

The Purple Aces and Beacons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is averaging 15.6 points for the Purple Aces. Maggie Hartwig is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Earnest is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.