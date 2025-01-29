Earle and the Abilene Christian Wildcats host conference foe Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-14, 3-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-8, 2-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Johansson and Cal Baptist take on Bella Earle and Abilene Christian in WAC action.

The Wildcats are 5-5 on their home court. Abilene Christian is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers are 3-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is sixth in the WAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Anaiyah Tu’ua averaging 5.4.

Abilene Christian scores 71.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 72.1 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Abilene Christian gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earle is averaging 14.1 points, seven rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Payton Hull is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Nhug Bosch Duran is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

