Eagles set to release Super Bowl champion cornerback Darius Slay, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are set to release six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, a person familiar with the decision said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the decision. Slay was scheduled for a post-June 1 release.

“ Real tears,” Slay’s wife, Jennifer, wrote on social media.

The 34-year-old cornerback spent five seasons with the Eagles and played a key role in helping them win the Super Bowl just three weeks ago. The move was expected to save the Eagles about $4.3 million next season against the salary cap.

Slay spent the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions before he was traded to the Eagles in March 2020 for third-round and fifth-round picks in that year’s draft. He had nine interceptions in the regular season over his career with the Eagles — and had one in this year’s postseason against Green Bay.

Slay made three Pro Bowls with the Eagles and three with the Lions. He led the NFL with eight interceptions in 2017 and was named a first team All-Pro.

Nicknamed “Big Play” Slay, he did not address the impending release directly on social media by Monday afternoon, though he reposted several messages acknowledging the decision.

Slay seemed to understand the move was possible during an appearance last month on the St. Brown podcast.

“I got one more (year left),” Slay said. “You know how that works. So whatever they want to do. I might re-sign back, hopefully. If I ain’t, I got to see what we doing because I do want to play one more year, for sure.”

As for potential landing spots, Slay said he would gladly return to Detroit.

With Slay moving on, the Eagles could start Cooper DeJean or Kelee Ringo at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell.

Slay was an outsized personality in the locker room and widely considered a valuable team leader. He was voted team captain.

“Any time you’re around Slay, he’s got this energy, and this love for his teammates, and this love for football, and this love for life. That’s infectious. There is a reason he continues to be voted a captain on this football team,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said this season. “You love having guys like that. We’ve got a lot of guys like that here and Slay is definitely at the top of the list there, just bringing that positive energy every day regardless of the circumstances.”

Releasing Slay is just the first of what are expected to be several tough decisions this offseason for the Super Bowl champs. The Eagles have notable free agents that include linebacker Zack Baun, defensive linemen Josh Sweat and guard Mekhi Becton.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

