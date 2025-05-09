Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch and another Allen-Mahomes matchup are among biggest 2025 NFL games

Get ready to make those viewing plans. The NFL schedule is coming out.

The league’s broadcast partners will begin to announce select games Monday and the full slate of games will be revealed Wednesday night.

The thirst for football is so great the schedule release is a three-hour, prime-time broadcast on the NFL Network.

Teams have known their 2025 opponents since last season ended but everyone is waiting on dates and times.

There will be seven international games in five countries, including three in England, one in Germany, one in Brazil and the first-ever games in Spain and Ireland.

The Jaguars, Jets and Browns are the designated home teams for the three games in London. The Colts are playing in Berlin, the Chargers in São Paulo, the Dolphins in Madrid and the Steelers in Dublin.

A triple-header on Christmas Day is among the highlights.

Here are 10 of the most anticipated matchups:

Eagles at Chiefs

For the second time in three years, these two teams will play a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. Philadelphia dominated Kansas City in the Super Bowl in February with Jalen Hurts earning the MVP award. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl after the 2022 season but Philly won the rematch on the road the following November.

Chiefs at Bills

Mahomes and Josh Allen face off again in a rematch of the AFC championship game. Allen and the Bills have defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs four straight times in the regular season, but Kansas City has won all four playoff matchups between the two rivals over the past five years. The game will be played in Buffalo.

Bears vs Lions

Ben Johnson leads the Bears against his former team after guiding one of the league’s most prolific offenses in Detroit. Johnson was the Lions’ offensive coordinator for three seasons. The team led the NFL in scoring in 2024, setting a franchise record with an average of 33.2 points per game.

Steelers at Jets

Assuming Aaron Rodgers joins Pittsburgh, he’ll get a chance to face his former team after a contentious departure from New York. Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP in Green Bay, said he felt disrespected by Jets coach Aaron Glenn after flying from California for a face-to-face meeting only to be told minutes into the conversation that the team didn’t want him.

Patriots at Titans

New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel faces his former team in Tennessee. Vrabel was Coach of the Year with the Titans in 2021 and was fired after the 2023 season.

Eagles at Lions

The matchup many fans wanted to see in the NFC championship game last season but it didn’t pan out because the Commanders knocked off the No. 1 seed on the road at Detroit. The Eagles beat the Lions 38-35 the most recent time the teams met in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Ravens at Chiefs

Lamar Jackson is 1-4 against Mahomes, including a home loss in the AFC championship game in January 2024. The Chiefs kicked off last season with a 27-20 victory over the Ravens after a potential game-tying TD catch by Isaiah Likely was overturned and his toe was ruled out of bounds.

Bears at Commanders

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels go head-to-head for the second straight season. The quarterbacks were drafted 1-2 in 2024. Daniels led the Commanders to a comeback win against the Bears last season on a desperation last-second TD pass. Chicago spiraled after the disappointing loss, dropping nine in a row.

Vikings at Seahawks

Sam Darnold takes on his former team after helping the Vikings win 14 games last season. Minnesota let Darnold walk away after a career season and the Seahawks gave him a three-year, $100.5 million deal. The Vikings are counting on 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

Rams at Eagles

The Rams were Philadelphia’s toughest playoff opponent last season. Down 28-22 with just over one minute left, Los Angeles had the ball at the Eagles 13 on third down. But Jalen Carter sacked Matthew Stafford for a 9-yard loss and then pressured him into an incomplete pass on fourth down to secure the win. The Eagles went on to rout Washington in the NFC title game and Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

