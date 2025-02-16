Eads leads Seton Hall against Providence after 26-point showing

Seton Hall Pirates (17-7, 9-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-16, 4-10 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Providence after Jada Eads scored 26 points in Seton Hall’s 68-61 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars are 7-6 on their home court. Providence is fifth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Olivia Olsen leads the Friars with 8.4 boards.

The Pirates are 9-4 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 64.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Providence scores 56.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 59.2 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 64.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 59.9 Providence allows.

The Friars and Pirates face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Morales is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 7.1 points. Olsen is averaging 13.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Faith Misonius is averaging 15.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Eads is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

