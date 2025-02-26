Dyer and Troy host Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (12-15, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-11, 12-4 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces Texas State after Zay Dyer scored 23 points in Troy’s 86-71 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 9-1 in home games. Troy is the top team in the Sun Belt with 15.6 fast break points.

The Bobcats are 6-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Destiny Terrell averaging 7.2.

Troy is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, the same percentage Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Brianna Jackson is shooting 58.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Foster is scoring 11.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bobcats. Ja’Mia Harris is averaging 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.