Dyer and the Troy Trojans visit conference foe UL Monroe

Troy Trojans (17-10, 11-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-16, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays Troy in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Warhawks are 5-6 on their home court. UL Monroe has a 5-13 record against teams above .500.

The Trojans are 11-3 in Sun Belt play. Troy leads the Sun Belt scoring 78.2 points per game while shooting 42.0%.

UL Monroe’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 8.6 more points per game (78.2) than UL Monroe allows (69.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meloney Thames is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13.9 points. Jakayla Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Zay Dyer is averaging 12.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Brianna Jackson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.