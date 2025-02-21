Dyer and the Troy Trojans visit conference foe South Alabama

Troy Trojans (17-11, 11-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-20, 2-13 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits South Alabama in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 4-6 in home games. South Alabama allows 74.4 points and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The Trojans are 11-4 in conference games. Troy is the top team in the Sun Belt scoring 15.4 fast break points per game.

South Alabama averages 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 71.5 Troy allows. Troy averages 78.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the 74.4 South Alabama allows to opponents.

The Jaguars and Trojans match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Emani Jenkins is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging seven points. Brianna Jackson is shooting 60.2% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.