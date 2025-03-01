Dwyer leads St. John’s against DePaul after 25-point performance

St. John’s Red Storm (15-13, 5-12 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-18, 7-10 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s visits DePaul after Lashae Dwyer scored 25 points in St. John’s 83-49 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 7-8 on their home court. DePaul is fourth in the Big East with 15.3 assists per game led by Jorie Allen averaging 3.9.

The Red Storm are 5-12 in Big East play. St. John’s is 0-5 in one-possession games.

DePaul is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 43.4% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Red Storm match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Dwyer is averaging 13.8 points and three steals for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 13 points, four assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.